King & Spalding Ethics Expert 'Unhelpful' In Firing Dispute

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Tuesday a legal ethics expert hired by King & Spalding LLP could "impinge" the court's responsibility to interpret attorney conduct rules and won't be allowed to testify in the firm's wrongful termination suit. In an order excluding Bruce Green of Fordham Law School as a defense expert, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said his opinions about whether a pair of King & Spalding partners broke ethics rules while representing telecom company ZTE Corp. were potentially confusing because the plaintiff’s duty to report such violations “is not clear-cut” when assessed against state conduct rules. Green’s belief that the lawyers...

