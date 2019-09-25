Texas Energy Co. Can't Move $1.9M Fight To Arbitration

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Canadian oil and gas products supplier's $1.9 million dispute with a Texas energy company over allegedly misappropriated profits doesn't need to be arbitrated, a federal judge has ruled, saying the Texas company was “simply rehash[ing]" old arguments in its bid for reconsideration. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett concluded Tuesday he hadn't been wrong last year when he rejected Valerus Field Solutions LP's motion to force arbitration. The Texas company alleges that Calgary-based Enerflex Ltd. improperly retained $1.9 million in profits following an asset transfer deal involving Valerus' former parent company, Valerus Compression Services LP, and that the Canadian firm was...

