Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Energy Co. Can't Move $1.9M Fight To Arbitration

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Canadian oil and gas products supplier's $1.9 million dispute with a Texas energy company over allegedly misappropriated profits doesn't need to be arbitrated, a federal judge has ruled, saying the Texas company was “simply rehash[ing]" old arguments in its bid for reconsideration.

U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett concluded Tuesday he hadn't been wrong last year when he rejected Valerus Field Solutions LP's motion to force arbitration. The Texas company alleges that Calgary-based Enerflex Ltd. improperly retained $1.9 million in profits following an asset transfer deal involving Valerus' former parent company, Valerus Compression Services LP, and that the Canadian firm was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®