Gibson Dunn Helps L Catterton Carve Up Del Frisco’s

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- L Catterton has tapped Gibson Dunn to help handle the sale of parts of Del Frisco's to Landry's, the privately held hospitality giant owned by Tilman Fertitta, three months after the firm guided its purchase of the restaurant group for $650 million. The deal, which comes the same day L Catterton finished taking the restaurant group private, will see Del Frisco Restaurant Group Inc.'s Texas-based steakhouse and grill chains join Fertitta’s line of dining and hospitality brands, which include the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Joe's Crab Shack and the Golden Nugget casino chain. Wednesday's deal doesn’t include the Bartaco and Barcelona...

