Washington Pot Cos. Targeted In Cop's Vaping Injury Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- In what is purported to be the first personal injury suit in Washington state connected to the nationwide vaping health crisis, a police officer on Monday accused six cannabis companies of manufacturing and selling vaping products that sent him to the hospital with lung injuries. Charles Wilcoxen, 44, alleges that the domestic distributor for his China-manufactured vaporizer pen, as well as the five Washington state cannabis companies that manufactured the THC pods he used, knowingly sold defective products that caused him to contract lipoid pneumonia earlier this month. “It’s a Wild West marketplace,” Mark Lindquist, an attorney for Wilcoxen, said in...

