Cannabis Delivery Framework Gets Mass. Commission's OK

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' Cannabis Control Commission on Tuesday approved regulations to implement a system of medical and recreational marijuana deliveries starting next year, giving priority to small businesses and marginalized groups to make the sales and requiring camera footage of the transactions. Members of the commission, which voted 4-1 in favor of the legal delivery system, suggested that creating a tightly regulated market to replace the illicit deliveries common today would be a boon to public safety. "The new regulations bring expansions and improvements to the adult and medical use of marijuana programs that will bolster public health and safety, promote access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS