Mich. Tax Foreclosure Suit Belongs In State Court: County

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Michigan resident alleging that counties illegally kept excess proceeds from property tax foreclosure sales should've sued in state court first instead of federal district court, a county recently told the federal court in a bid to dismiss the case. The federal court lacked jurisdiction over a class action proposed by Thomas Fox, Ogemaw County argued Wednesday in its motion for summary judgment, saying it could not be held liable for following a state statute that prohibits returning excess proceeds from a tax foreclosure sale to a delinquent taxpayer. The county directed Fox to instead sue the state in state court....

