MLS Halts Ban On Fans Waving Antifa Flag

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer said it has suspended a ban on the "Iron Front" flag associated with the controversial anti-fascist movement Antifa for the rest of the season after speaking with supporters' groups for the Portland and Seattle fans who had criticized the ban. In a joint statement Tuesday, MLS said it had conducted a teleconference call with leaders of the Independent Supporters Council — which includes groups like the Timbers Army and the Emerald City Supporters, who support the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders pro teams — to discuss a new policy that led to the ban. The flag was banned after MLS...

