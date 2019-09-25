Principal Global Loses Bid To Dodge ERISA 401(k) Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Principal Global Investors Trust Co. has lost a bid to dodge the remainder of a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the Iowa-based asset management company of profiting at the expense of 401(k) participants by investing their retirement savings in lousy proprietary products. U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose on Monday denied a bid from Principal Global Investors Trust, Principal Management Corp. and other related entities to reconsider her decision that partly denied the company's motion to dismiss. For one thing, the judge said Principal Global and the related defendants argued in their reconsideration bid for the first time...

