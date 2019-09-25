Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB’s Gutting Of IV Data Storage Patent

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating parts of an Intellectual Ventures data storage patent challenged by Lenovo and other tech companies, ruling that the board did not misinterpret a key claim in the patent. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's June 2018 rulings that all the challenged claims in Intellectual Ventures I LLC's U.S. Patent No. 8,275,827 were invalid as anticipated or obvious in light of earlier patent publications. Intellectual Ventures had argued, among other things, that the board misinterpreted a claim in the '827 patent. The claim in question should...

