Advent And Bain Aim To Top AMS' $4.7B Bid For Osram

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Advent International and Bain Capital are teaming up on a potential takeover bid for Germany's Osram that would be worth more than the €4.3 billion ($4.7 billion) bid previously lobbed by Austrian sensor maker AMS AG, Osram said Wednesday. No formal offer has yet been made, but a consortium comprising Advent and Bain has "indicated it is willing to make a new takeover offer for all outstanding shares of [Osram Licht AG]," according to a statement from the German lighting maker Wednesday. The private equity firms are planning to conduct due diligence over the next few weeks, with the intention of...

