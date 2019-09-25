Quinn Emanuel Survives DQ Bid In Soccer Trademark Spat

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Quinn Emanuel lawyer had little if any "substantive" prior involvement with trademarks at the center of an intellectual property dispute between a soccer-focused charity and the United States Soccer Federation, a D.C. federal judge said Wednesday, refusing to disqualify the firm from representing the charity. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said the U.S. Soccer Federation had "baldly" argued that its opposing counsel, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorney Robert Raskopf, had at one time provided "specific advice" to the federation about how to maintain and protect the marks at issue in the case. But counsel for the sport's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS