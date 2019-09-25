NJ Track Clears Hurdle In Long-Shot Bid For Betting Revenue

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey racetrack got a boost from the Third Circuit in a long-shot bid for some $150 million in revenue it claims to have lost while leading the fight to overturn the federal ban on sports betting, but now the track is going to have to prove its allegations that the major sports leagues dishonestly claimed the spread of sports betting would hurt their business. A split Third Circuit panel said Tuesday that the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Trade Association, which operates the Monmouth Park racetrack, was “wrongfully enjoined” from offering sports betting while it took its fight to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS