NY, Conn. Govs Agree To Coordinate Marijuana Tax Efforts

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The governors of New York and Connecticut announced on Wednesday that they'll attempt to develop a uniform regional approach to policies on e-cigarettes and legal cannabis, including the taxation of recreational cannabis. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that they want to develop uniform regional policies for e-cigarettes and legal cannabis. (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both Democrats, said that officials from both states will host a summit next month to develop guidelines to help coordinate oversight on vaping, e-cigarettes and recreational cannabis. Cuomo said he wants to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS