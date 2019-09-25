Texas Justices Won't Revive SEC-Defense Claims Against Atty

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has declined to revive claims brought against an attorney by a former client he defended in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit that ended in a $1.4 million judgment against the client, finding Tuesday there was enough evidence to support the trial court's ruling. Robert L. Wilson had argued there were five ways in which his former attorney, J. Randle Henderson, had breached his duties in his representation: by failing to return unearned fees, by modifying the fee arrangement without explanation, by not providing details to support the bill, by not turning over Wilson's files and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS