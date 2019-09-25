Great-West Fund Members Appeal ERISA Loss To High Court

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Workers who invested in a Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. fund through their 401(k) plans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Tenth Circuit's finding that they can’t force the insurer to give up the allegedly unreasonable profits it reaped at their expense. In a high court petition docketed Monday, 270,000 participants in Great-West’s Key Guaranteed Portfolio Fund told the high court that the Tenth Circuit’s decision conflicted with rulings made by the Third, Fourth, Sixth, Ninth and Eleventh Circuits and the Supreme Court. Those courts held that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act permits savers to go...

