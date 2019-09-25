Overbilling Suit Against Mintz Levin Too Late, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Claims that Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC let probate proceedings drag on to overbill an estate are too late, a Fifth Circuit panel unanimously affirmed Wednesday. In an unpublished opinion, the panel upheld a lower court's ruling that an estate administrator waited too long to file a legal malpractice and fraud suit claiming Mintz Levin bombarded the estate with excessive bills to the tune of $162,000. According to the opinion, Mintz Levin name partner Richard Mintz was handling the estate of Roland Holt from Holt's death in 2001 to when it closed in 2010, but clashed with Holt's...

