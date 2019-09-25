Attys Strike Deal Ending Malpractice Fee-Sharing Row

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A lawyer has struck a deal in her attorney fees suit against Roper & Thyne LLC, ending a New Jersey legal brawl that turned against her at one point when a state judge accused her counsel of engaging in "avoidance tactics." In a letter Tuesday to Superior Court Judge Rachelle Lea Harz, Jay J. Rice of Nagel Rice LLP, representing attorney Susan Lask, said she had reached a settlement with Angela M. Roper and Kenneth S. Thyne, and that Rice is "in the process of drafting the settlement documents." Rice told Law360 on Wednesday that the settlement terms are confidential, adding...

