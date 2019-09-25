NantHealth Urges Chancery To Boot Research Deal Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- NantHealth Inc., billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech startup, told the Delaware chancellor Wednesday a shareholder derivative action should be tossed because investors have failed to show NantHealth's board knowingly misled the public about a research deal. During arguments in Wilmington, counsel for NantHealth and its directors told Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard a consolidated derivative complaint has deficiencies that should lead the court to grant NantHealth’s motion to dismiss. There are no “particularized allegations” that directors knowingly misled or concealed information from the public, NantHealth’s attorney Lori W. Will of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC asserted. Last year, two NantHealth investors...

