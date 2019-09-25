McDermott Snags 8 Insurance Partners From Drinker Biddle

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery has scooped up a team of eight partners from Drinker Biddle & Reath to form a new insurance transactions and regulations group, which the firm hopes will complement its litigation groups and help it break into the booming insurtech industry. The new team includes the former head of Drinker Biddle’s London office, two of its practice group co-chairs and a former California general counsel and deputy insurance commissioner. The move is the latest in a flurry of hiring at McDermott, which said it has added nearly 20 new partners in the past month, including the former chair...

