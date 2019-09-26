Ill. Panel Says Suit Over Hidden Asset Transfers Filed Too Late

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An online baby product retailer and its minority owner sued too late to pursue claims that the majority owner's lawyers helped conceal his violation of orders blocking him from depleting the company's assets, an Illinois state appellate panel has affirmed. Illinois' two-year statute of limitations was correctly cited in tossing Baby SuperMall LLC and minority owner Edward Shrock's lawsuit against Ungaretti & Harris Ltd., Nixon Peabody LLP and attorneys John Ruskusky and Stanton Miller, a three-judge panel ruled on Wednesday. Shrock and Baby SuperMall had alleged that majority owner Robert Meier's legal counsel helped him conceal massive money transfers from Baby...

