K&L Gates Snags Ex-MoFo Corporate Pro In San Francisco

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has hired a former Morrison & Foerster LLP attorney, a veteran corporate lawyer with experience guiding companies and executives through mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and other business transactions, as a partner in the firm's San Francisco office. Ali U. Nardali, a seasoned corporate attorney and most recently of counsel at Morrison & Foerster, joins K&L Gates as a partner in its San Francisco office and will focus his practice on executive compensation matters, such as mergers and acquisitions, as well as matters involving the hiring and firing of senior executives and equity award arrangements, the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS