La. Court Affirms Hospital's Trial Win In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit alleging a long-term care hospital was responsible for a patient's death, saying the jury's decision was not plainly erroneous given the patient's condition. Reginald Lewis filed a wrongful death suit against Cornerstone Hospital of Bossier City LLC in 2016 on behalf of his father Robert Lewis, who died in May 2015 after being treated at the hospital. Judge D. Milton Moore III, writing for the panel, said the jury didn't err when it found that Cornerstone did not breach the applicable standard of care, and there is no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS