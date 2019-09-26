Teva Can't Escape Investors' Price-Fixing Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will continue to face investors' proposed class claims that it misled them by telling them its revenue was increasing because of efficiency and good management while the company was fixing prices for generic drugs, a Connecticut federal judge ruled Wednesday. But in mostly denying the company's most recent motion to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill said that the company had not been obligated to tell its investors about two subpoenas it received from state and federal antitrust authorities. The judge also dismissed claims against two of the company's former executives, ruling that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS