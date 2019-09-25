Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Prison For Ex-NYPD Cop Who Cooperated In Bribery Probe

Law360, New York (September 25, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A former police officer avoided prison Wednesday for taking bribes while working in the New York Police Department's gun-licensing division after a Manhattan federal judge credited his extensive cooperation with prosecutors.

More than three years after accepting Richard Ochetal's guilty plea on charges of bribery and conspiracy in June 2016, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein hit him with a $15,000 fine and ordered him to perform community service.

Judge Stein cited Ochetal's early cooperation in an anti-corruption sweep that put former police Lt. Paul Dean, among others, behind bars for pervasive corruption inside the gun unit.

"You dishonored the badge, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®