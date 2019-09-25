No Prison For Ex-NYPD Cop Who Cooperated In Bribery Probe

Law360, New York (September 25, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A former police officer avoided prison Wednesday for taking bribes while working in the New York Police Department's gun-licensing division after a Manhattan federal judge credited his extensive cooperation with prosecutors. More than three years after accepting Richard Ochetal's guilty plea on charges of bribery and conspiracy in June 2016, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein hit him with a $15,000 fine and ordered him to perform community service. Judge Stein cited Ochetal's early cooperation in an anti-corruption sweep that put former police Lt. Paul Dean, among others, behind bars for pervasive corruption inside the gun unit. "You dishonored the badge, but...

