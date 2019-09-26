HHS Properly Handled New Liver Transplant Rule: 11th Circ.

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit found that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was not required to refer a new nationwide liver transplant allocation policy to an advisory committee nor was it mandated to go through the public notice-and-comment process to implement the regulation. A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Wednesday upheld a Georgia federal judge's denial of a preliminary injunction in a suit filed by four liver transplant candidates and hospitals to block HHS' changes to the previous liver transplant policy. The suit alleges, among other things, that the changes to the rule that determines which patients —...

