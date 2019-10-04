5 Ways Capital Markets Lawyers Can Prepare For A Recession

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 11:26 AM EDT) -- Recession fears have been in the headlines for longer than the actual length of a typical downturn, so nobody should be surprised if and when the current economic expansion — the longest on record in U.S. history — comes to an end. Capital markets lawyers are sensitive to the situation. As attorneys who help businesses raise equity or debt, they can expect to feel the pinch if economic activity contracts. That said, many capital markets attorneys say they are unfazed by recession fears. For one, equity and debt markets are prone to cyclical swings that don’t neatly coincide with the wider...

