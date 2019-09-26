BAE Wins $2.7B Navy Rocket System Upgrade Deal

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- BAE Systems was awarded a $2.68 billion contract to provide the U.S. Navy with new advanced precision kill weapon systems, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced. The Navy purchased five WGU-59/B units to upgrade its 2.75-inch rockets to semi-active laser guided precision weapons, the DOD said Wednesday. The new weapons will be used to support U.S. military and foreign military sales requirements to include governments in the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Australia, according to the DOD's website. In August, the U.K. defense contractor was one of more than a dozen contractors awarded a $17.1 billion multiple-award contract by...

