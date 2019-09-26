Home Builder's $7M Asset Freeze Denied In Flood Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday rejected a home builder’s request to freeze a developer’s assets or put $7 million into an escrow account in a fight over who is liable for landslide damage, finding that because no judgment has been entered it lacks the authority to do so. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan rejected NVR Inc.’s bid for an injunction, finding the Supreme Court’s ruling in Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo S.A. v. Alliance Bond Fund Inc. determined that district courts cannot freeze assets if there is no lien or equitable interest in the assets claimed. Third Circuit courts have routinely...

