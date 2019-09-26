Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Home Builder's $7M Asset Freeze Denied In Flood Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday rejected a home builder’s request to freeze a developer’s assets or put $7 million into an escrow account in a fight over who is liable for landslide damage, finding that because no judgment has been entered it lacks the authority to do so.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan rejected NVR Inc.’s bid for an injunction, finding the Supreme Court’s ruling in Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo S.A. v. Alliance Bond Fund Inc. determined that district courts cannot freeze assets if there is no lien or equitable interest in the assets claimed. Third Circuit courts have routinely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®