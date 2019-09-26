Ex-Tinder Exec Fights To Keep Sexual Assault Suit In Court

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A former Tinder executive claiming the dating app unlawfully fired her after she complained about an alleged sexual assault by its parent company's former CEO has told a federal judge that the company can't send her case into arbitration based on an agreement she was "duped" into signing. Rosette Pambakian, who was Tinder Inc.'s head of marketing and communications, told a California federal judge Wednesday that an attempt by Tinder, its former CEO Gregory Blatt and parent company Match Group Inc. to compel arbitration falls flat because they had tricked her into signing an agreement after she refused to stay quiet...

