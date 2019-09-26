$1.4M Award To Taiwanese Co. Must Be Nixed, 5th Circ. Hears

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas surveillance products company is asking the Fifth Circuit to nix a $1.36 million arbitral award, arguing that an arbitrator disregarded the law when he rejected the Texas company's damages claim despite finding that it had been deceived by a Taiwanese camera products company. Razberi Technologies Inc. told the Fifth Circuit in a Wednesday brief that U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle got it wrong when she confirmed the award earlier this year. The judge had rejected Razberi's arguments that the arbitrator had manifestly disregarded the law by requiring proof that it had been damaged after DynaColor Inc. secretly began...

