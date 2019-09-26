Pipelines Can't Yet Fight FERC Tax Policy Shift, Shippers Say

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- American Airlines, Chevron, ExxonMobil and others have told the D.C. Circuit that pipeline companies can't challenge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's policy eliminating a tax perk for pipeline master limited partnerships, arguing appeals can only follow individual rate cases. In a Wednesday brief supporting FERC, the airline and oil company groups told the court FERC's tax policy doesn't directly impact the pipelines and the commission has said it isn't binding, meaning a challenge by Kinder Morgan unit SFPP LP and two units of pipeline master limited partnership Enable Midstream Partners LLP is premature. FERC in 2018 determined it would no longer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS