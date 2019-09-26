Smoke Shop Not Covered For E-Cig Death, Insurer Says

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An insurance company says it is not responsible for covering negligence claims brought against a Texas smoke and vape shop on behalf of a customer who died after an e-cigarette exploded, because the products in question were no longer the store's possessions. Arizona-based Nautilus Insurance Co. said in Wednesday's complaint that William Eric Brown purchased an e-cigarette product and/or battery from Smoke and Vape DZ in Fort Worth on Jan. 29. As Brown attempted to use his e-cigarette while sitting in his car in the store's parking lot, it exploded and led to injuries that caused his death two days later,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS