Kansas City Chiefs Urge Mo. High Court To Sack $1M Tax Bill

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Kansas City Chiefs shouldn’t pay nearly $1 million in sales and use taxes on items used to renovate their football stadium because a Missouri county owns the sports complex, a team attorney recently argued to the Missouri Supreme Court. A scoreboard, televisions and furniture for private suites purchased during renovations of Arrowhead Stadium are owned by Jackson County, which also paid for the upgrade, Mark Olthoff of Polsinelli PC told the state’s highest court during oral arguments Wednesday in seeking to negate a tax assessment levied against the team. Olthoff acknowledged that the Chiefs were listed as the items’ owner on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS