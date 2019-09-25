Paramount, BET Stole 'What Men Want' Premise, Suit Says

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The Paramount Pictures Corp. and Black Entertainment Television LLC movie "What Men Want" features a plot stolen from a screenplay that never got made titled "What The F Is He Thinking?," a screenwriter told a California federal court Wednesday. Screenwriter Joe Gregory Carlini hit the Los Angeles-based studio and television network with a copyright infringement suit over the movie, which hit theaters in February and has since grossed $72.2 million worldwide, according to the suit. "What The F Is He Thinking?" was penned in 2014, several years before "What Men Want" even had a script, and it contains the same plot,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS