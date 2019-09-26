Md. Judge Cuts Jury’s $229M Verdict In Birth Injury Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Maryland judge has largely upheld a potentially record-breaking jury award to a mother who accused a Johns Hopkins Health System hospital of causing her infant permanent brain damage and other injuries, while cutting more than $24 million from the $229 million total, citing state caps for certain damages. Judge Audrey J.S. Carrion trimmed the jury's $25 million award for noneconomic damages to $740,000 — the state's cap for such awards. Wednesday's order also denied Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Inc.'s motion for new trial and motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict. After a two-week trial, the Baltimore City Circuit Court...

