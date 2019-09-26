Winston, Hunton Steer NGL Energy’s $600M Hillstone Buy

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Midstream master limited partnership NGL Energy on Thursday inked a $600 million deal for private equity-backed water pipeline and disposal infrastructure company Hillstone, in a deal guided by Winston & Strawn, Hunton and Kirkland. NGL Energy Partners LP, advised by Winston & Strawn LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, said that through its acquisition of the company’s equity interests, it will be able to integrate the water pipeline system operated by Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led Hillstone Environmental Partners LLC into its own Delaware Basin platform in the Texas-New Mexico border region. The move is another step in NGL’s growing position in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS