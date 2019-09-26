PTAB Wrong To Take On Digital Rights Patent, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board should have never reviewed a digital rights management patent challenged by Google and Apple, but the board did not err in replacing an invalidated claim with another claim, the patent holder told the Federal Circuit on Wednesday. In a 73-page brief, ContentGuard Holdings Inc. said the PTAB was wrong to institute a covered business method review of its U.S. Patent No. 7,774,280, arguing the patented invention did not cover a financial product or service. The ‘280 patent covers technology that allows users access to digital content such as movies. Though the patent specification discloses that...

