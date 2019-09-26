Fenwick, Latham Steer Venture-Backed Peloton's $1.2B IPO

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT) -- Venture-backed home exercise startup Peloton Interactive Inc. debuted in public markets Thursday after raising $1.2 billion in an initial public offering that priced at the top of its range, steered by Fenwick & West LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. New York-based Peloton sold 40 million shares at $29, the top of its stated price range of $26 to $29, raising $1.16 billion in a deal that priced late Wednesday. Shares of Peloton began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol “PTON.” Peloton makes technologically sophisticated stationary bicycles and treadmills containing high-definition screens that livestream fitness classes....

