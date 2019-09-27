Court Cites Autodialer Disputes In Rejecting $6M TCPA Deal

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court has cited a lack of "clarity" over the scope of an autodialer in rejecting a $6 million deal that would have resolved a class action accusing senior housing referral service A Place For Mom Inc. of breaching the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with illegal robocalls. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly said on Wednesday that he was rejecting the settlement terms agreed upon in the case last month based on what he called the "disputed" definition of automated telephone dialing systems, or ATDS. TCPA defendants around the country have questioned whether the devices they allegedly used to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS