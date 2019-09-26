NTSB Tells FAA To Look At Pilot Alerts After 737 Max Crashes

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The NTSB on Thursday urged the FAA to bolster its processes for certifying cockpit design, flight-deck alerts and pilot emergency training after finding that Boeing didn't account for how multiple cockpit warnings and alerts might overload pilots in emergencies like the recent 737 Max crashes. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a safety recommendation report calling on the other agency to reassess its requirements for "aircraft pilot recognition and response to safety-significant failure conditions," representing the accident investigator's first formal guidelines stemming from the ongoing investigations into the October 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in the Java Sea and...

