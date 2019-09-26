Pa. High Court Reinstates $2.4M Broken Leg Verdict

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated a $2.4 million award in a suit accusing a hospital of causing a knee surgery patient's fall and broken leg, saying the hospital failed to request a special verdict form that would have parsed out a time-barred claim. In a 6-1 ruling, the state's highest court reversed the Pennsylvania Superior Court's decision to order a new trial in a suit accusing Lehigh Valley Hospital of failing to provide adequate fall protection for Betty Shiflett, a patient recovering from knee surgery in 2012, which led to her falling out of bed and fracturing her shinbone,...

