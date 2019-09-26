Gov't Backs SmileDirect In Ga. Dental Board Members' Appeal

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court was right to let SmileDirectClub move forward with its antitrust suit against state dentistry board members responsible for a state rule that restricts the company's teledentistry business, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have told the Eleventh Circuit. The federal competition enforcers said in an amicus brief Wednesday that there's no reason to grant the Georgia dentistry board members' motion to dismiss them from the suit because they have not demonstrated eligibility for protection under the "state action doctrine," a Supreme Court precedent that shields entities and individuals from federal antitrust complaints when they carry out state policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS