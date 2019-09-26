London's M7 Sells Hungarian Portfolio In Record 2019 Deal

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- M7 Real Estate has sold an 84,000-square-meter (904,168 square feet) portfolio of logistics parks in Hungary in what is the country's largest logistics deal by square footage thus far this year, according to an announcement on Thursday from London-based M7. M7 Real Estate Ltd. sold the five-property portfolio on behalf of its Central European Real Estate Fund I, the firm said Thursday. The portfolio includes a trio of properties in Budapest as well as single assets in Pecs and Eger. M7 did not disclose financial terms of the transaction nor did it name the buyer. "M7 acquired the assets in this portfolio...

