CBD Dosages Don't Match Product Labels, Users Say

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A company that makes CBD candy, vape cartridges and other products is the subject of a proposed class action filed in Massachusetts federal court over claims that its products don’t contain the advertised dosages. The suit, filed Tuesday, claims the Hemp Bombs brand of CBD products are advertised as pure and “high potency,” and their labels say they contain specific amounts of the cannabis-derived chemical. In reality, independent testing of the products showed they contain a much smaller amount or none at all, the proposed class says. Global Widget LLC, which owns the Hemp Bombs brand, “knew that the labeling of...

