Ex-King & Spalding Atty Can't Nix Former Counsel's Payout

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge shredded ex-King & Spalding LLP associate David Joffe's bid to block his ex-counsel from getting a share of the possible winnings in Joffe's suit alleging his former firm cost him retirement benefits by firing him for raising ethics concerns. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni didn't hold back Wednesday in her order denying Joffe's motion to remove a charging lien Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron granted former attorney Andrew Moskowitz, who withdrew after Joffe questioned his competence and threatened to find a new representative. Joffe's bid to nix the Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins PC attorney's...

