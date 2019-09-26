Two Essure Users Fight Uphill To Keep Injury Claims Alive

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 26, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing an Oregon woman and a Pennsylvania woman who claim they were harmed by Bayer HealthCare's Essure birth control urged a California judge Thursday to change her mind and keep alive their negligence and duty-to-warn claims, arguing that the claims are not preempted by federal law. During a hearing in Oakland, California, Elizabeth M. Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer PA, who represents plaintiffs Katie Elder and Summer Frost, argued that the judge’s tentative ruling erred by conflating the choice-of-law analyses and the preemption analyses in what should be a two-step process to determine whether the claims can proceed. In her...

