'Hotel Chicago' TM Fight Was 'Inherently Weak,' 7th Circ. Told

Law360, Chicago (September 26, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Chicago hotelier told the Seventh Circuit on Thursday that a now-dismissed trademark fight over two properties named “Hotel Chicago” was so “inherently weak” he’s entitled to attorney fees under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Octane Fitness standard. The trial court should have determined the case is “exceptional” under the standard the high court set out in 2014’s Octane Fitness v. ICON Health and awarded hotel operator Joseph Perillo the fees he spent fighting the meritless claims, his attorneys said during oral argument Thursday. Perillo opened a “Hotel Chicago” in 2016 through his Portfolio Hotels & Resorts LLC entity, drawing a trademark...

