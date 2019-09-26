Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Wearable Tech Patent Claims

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday invalidated claims in three Valencell patents covering biometric sensor technology that Fitbit has been accused of infringing, upholding decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The court said the PTAB's decisions in inter partes review finding claims in each of the patents are either anticipated or obvious were supported by substantial evidence. The court also affirmed board decisions not allowing Valencell to amend patents. Attorneys for Fitbit and Valencell could not immediately be reached for comment. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Valencell makes biometric sensors used in wearable devices, including wrist watches and headphones. The...

