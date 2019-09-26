FCC Approves Policy To Shut Down Phone-Bill Inflaters

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday updated rules governing how phone carriers bill for their services, hoping to discourage carriers from routing calls in a way that artificially inflates consumer charges. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said his agency's action, unanimously approved by the commissioners Thursday, will "close a loophole" that let opportunistic carriers direct calls to high-cost areas to collect greater fees that come with handling the calls. The practice at issue, known as access arbitrage, is often used to support free conference-calling services, as the lucrative call-handoff fees can make up for the cost of offering the consumer service. But Pai said the benefit of free...

