Texas Justices Hear Malpractice Time Bar Needs Pro-Atty Take

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two cases Thursday where counsel for attorneys facing malpractice claims asked the high court to interpret the state's Hughes tolling doctrine so the ex-clients' claims would be time-barred, not tolled. The Hughes tolling doctrine, set out in the court's 1991 ruling in Hughes v. Mahaney & Higgins, stops the clock on legal malpractice claims arising out of litigation until all appeals have run. The cases the court heard Thursday offer it the first chance in nearly two decades to clarify its contours. If a lower appellate court ruling — holding that the Hughes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS